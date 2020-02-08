Traffic Stop Ends in Arrest in Plainfield

A man has been arrested after a traffic stop reveals he had a suspended license, an unregistered car, and drugs Friday night in Plainfield.

According to police, Ricky Hart, 56, of Plainfield, was pulled over just before 10 p.m. in the area of East Main Street after an officer observed a black Ford Fusion traveling with no front registration plate.

Officials say Harts' license was suspended and the car he was driving was not registered. A K-9 unit was brought in after the officer became suspicious that Hart was in possession of illegal drugs.

The Plainfield Police Department’s K-9 Labrador, trained in narcotics detection, was used to sniff the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Hart was found to be in possession of Cocaine.

Hart was placed under arrest and charged with Improper Display, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, Operating under Suspension and Possession of Narcotics.

He was released on a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on February 24, 2020.