Triple shooting is under investigation in Hartford

Three people were injured during an apparent triple shooting on Main Street in Hartford Tuesday night, police said.

The police department said they were called to the area a little before 8 p.m. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men, in their 20s, were alert and conscious and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man arrived at the hospital a short time later, also with a gunshot wound.

Two of the men are in stable condition. Police said they are waiting to hear about the third man's injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.