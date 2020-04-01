Trooper Injured After Car Slams Into Cruiser on I-91

A state trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit from behind while he was investigating an accident on I-91 in Rocky Hill on Tuesday night.

Trooper Alvin Tao Chen responded to a crash in the left lane on the southbound side of I-91 just before Exit 23. He was sitting in his cruiser with his emergency lights on when a car moved from the right lane across all lanes and into the left lane where it struck Trooper Chen's cruiser around 8:30 p.m., according to state police.

Trooper Chen, 33, suffered injuries to his head, neck and knee and he was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other car, 21-year-old Julio Angel Delgado, of Hartford, was also injured and taken to Hartford Hospital.

Delgado was issued an infraction for unsafe lane change and failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle, police said.