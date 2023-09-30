Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-95 south in Old Lyme

A truck driver has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 south in Old Lyme on Friday.

Troopers said 63-year-old Michael Allen Finkeldey, of Westbrook, was on the highway just south of exit 71 around 1:30 p.m. when he hit the truck in front of him.

According to state police, Finkeldey's truck then crossed into the right shoulder, hit the guard rail and rolled onto its passenger side.

During the incident, Finkeldey was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F at (860) 399-2100.