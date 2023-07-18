Truck leaking human waste caused multi-car crash on I-95 North in Bridgeport: CSP

A truck that was leaking human waste is to blame for causing a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north in Bridgeport on Monday night, according to state police.

Troopers said a Mack truck towing a trailer had an unsecured load that was leaking human waste in the travel lanes of I-95 north around 11 p.m. and caused slick conditions.

The slick conditions caused one driver to lose control, enter the median and hit a state police car. This caused a chain reaction and that state police car hit another state police car.

The two state police vehicles had been on the highway to help with the slick road conditions and multiple vehicles involved in crashes. It's unclear if those crashes were related to the human waste spill. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Mack truck, identified as a 35-year-old man, was aware of the leak, according to investigators. He was taken into custody and charged with unsecured load, reckless driving and 12 counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in court in August.

The highway was closed for about three hours, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.