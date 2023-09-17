Several lanes of I-91 North in Rocky Hill remain closed hours after crash

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rolled over and a vehicle hit the trailer on Interstate 91 North in Rocky Hill early Sunday morning.

Three left lanes remain closed between exits 24 and 25 as of 10 a.m. and fire officials are not sure when the lanes will reopen.

Police and fire officials said a tractor-trailer carrying bananas rolled over near exit 24 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday and the highway was closed for hours.

Police said the tractor-trailer was on its side and a vehicle collided with the trailer.

Vehicles heading north on I-91 have been able to detour around the scene by getting off the highway at exit 24 and getting back on at the exit 24 North on-ramp, according to police.