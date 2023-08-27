Trumbull man accused of stealing nearly $5,000 of town's tax money

A Trumbull man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of the town's tax money and has been arrested.

Police charged 56-year-old Robert Withington, of Trumbull, with larceny on Friday following a lengthy investigation. The investigation focused on the theft of several thousand dollars in town tax receipt funds.

Detectives initiated the investigation when they were notified that an employee of the town's tax collector office was not able to find the bank deposit bag while making a delivery to the bank on Tuesday, May 30.

Investigators said the employee reported that they had discovered the bag was missing when they arrived at the bank branch on Quality Street that day. The deposit bag was marked with the bank's insignia and contained documents that identified the Town of Trumbull as the owner.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews, obtained several search warrants and reviewed multiple surveillance videos from local businesses over the course of several months and determined the bank deposit bag had been inadvertently dropped on the ground outside of the bank. Police said Withington then picked up the bag.

When Withington was interviewed, police said he admitted to being at the bank on May 30 and took the bag that contained almost $5,000 in cash. Authorities said Withington kept the bag believing that he had no obligation to return the bag to the owner.

Withington turned himself in at Trumbull Police Headquarters on Friday. He was charged with larceny and was released on a promise to appear. He is due in court on September 5.