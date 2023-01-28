danbury

Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury

Danbury Police Department
Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night.

This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place.

Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators found the suspect, 29-year-old Jorge Bonilla, a short period later in an alley in the Main Street area and subsequently took him into custody.

Bonilla was charged with first and second degree assault, as well as breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police say that in addition to this case, Bonilla is being held on a $5,000 bond for an unrelated warrant.

