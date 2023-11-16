Two moms arrested after August crash in Wolcott that injured 10-year-old

Wolcott police have arrested two mothers after a crash in August that seriously injured a 10-year-old boy.

Police said the crash happened on Woodtick Road around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 when the driver crossed the center line and went off the road when she tried to get back into the lane. The vehicle then landed on its side.

Two women and eight children were in the car and three of the children were in the hatchback, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was thrown from the vehicle and ended up under it, police said. Other drivers were able to pull him from under the car.

He suffered cuts on his back and several bumps and bruises.

Everyone who was in the car was transported to a hospital.

Police said both mothers, the driver and front seat passenger, turned themselves in to the Wolcott Police Department after learning of arrest warrants.

The driver, a 36-year-old Bristol woman, was charged with seven counts of seatbelt violations, one count of operating without insurance, one count of reckless driving, seven counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment. She was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

The front seat passenger, a 36-year-old Waterbury woman, was charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

Both will be arraigned on Nov. 11.