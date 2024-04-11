Two people arrested in West Hartford for stealing car, running from police

West Hartford police have arrested two men they believe stole a car out of Hartford.

Officers noticed a white Infinity G37 that had been reported stolen traveling on Jefferson Avenue in West Hartford around 9 a.m. this morning.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop and continued on even when they successfully deployed a tire deflation device.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but later found it near the intersection of Willard Avenue and West Hill Road in Newington.

The two occupants of the car fled but were quickly arrested.

The suspects will face charges for larceny, interfering with officers and engaging in a pursuit.