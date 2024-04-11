West Hartford

Two people arrested in West Hartford for stealing car, running from police

By Katie Langley

NBC Connecticut

West Hartford police have arrested two men they believe stole a car out of Hartford.

Officers noticed a white Infinity G37 that had been reported stolen traveling on Jefferson Avenue in West Hartford around 9 a.m. this morning.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop and continued on even when they successfully deployed a tire deflation device.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but later found it near the intersection of Willard Avenue and West Hill Road in Newington.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The two occupants of the car fled but were quickly arrested.

The suspects will face charges for larceny, interfering with officers and engaging in a pursuit.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us