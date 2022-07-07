Two Pet Dogs Killed in South Windsor Fire

Two dogs have died after a fire at a South Windsor home.

Firefighters responded to a home on Smith Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that there was a fire and dogs might be inside the home and helped the residents and neighbors with removing the pets.

There was fire in the kitchen. While it was it, it needed an extensive overhaul, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said the family had been away and returned home to find smoke and heat in the home. Despite the efforts of the family, neighbors, and police, the family’s two dogs did not survive, according to the fire department.

The South Windsor fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.