Two seriously injured after being hit by van in Vernon

A man and a woman were struck by a van in Vernon on Wednesday morning and they have serious injuries, according to police.

Vernon police said a man and a woman were struck just before 9:30 a.m. while crossing the road where the Rails to Trails path meets Warren Avenue and they have been flown to the hospital.

The road will be closed for a while as police investigate.

The man who was driving the van that struck the pedestrians remained at the scene, police said.

Witnesses are asked to call police.

