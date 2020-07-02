Two Wanted for Murder in South Carolina Spotted in Milford: Police

Two people wanted on murder charges in South Carolina were last seen in Milford, according to police in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Police said 20-year-old Latisha Evans and 27-year-old Jorden Johnson are suspects in what they are calling “an incident” in Georgetown, South Carolina on June 28 that led to the death of one person and the critical injuries of another. The address of the location of the incident that is listed on a news release comes back to a hotel.

Police said they obtained evidence identifying Evans and Johnson as suspects and both are wanted on murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny charges.

They were spotted in Milford on Monday and were last seen driving the victim’s gold or silver 2004 Ford Taurus, which might have a temporary South Carolina plate, HP0717Q or Illinois dealer plate DL1299H, according to Georgetown, S.C. police.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call the Georgetown, South Carolina Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.