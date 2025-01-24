UConn

UConn alum to appear on ‘Shark Tank' looking to expand swimsuit line

By Anyssa McCalla

Nathan Oldham / UConn School of Business Photo

University of Connecticut alumna Hayley Segar will be appearing on "Shark Tank" on Friday, Jan. 24 for her swimsuit line.

Segar graduated from UConn in 2017 with bachelor's degrees in English language and literature.

She came up with the swimsuit line, "Onewith," after struggling to find a swimsuit that was flattering and comfortable.

Feeling the need to be one with herself pushed her to connect with the UConn School of Business' Connecticut Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CCEI).

Segar received $15,000 startup funding from the CCEI 2020 summer fellowship program.

Through the immense amount of support from family, friends and her UConn family, she was encouraged to appear on Shark Tank.

"Onewith" ranges in sizes from XXS to 4XL, encouraging inclusivity and pushing for women to feel confident.

As her brand states on her website, "We changed swimwear so that women don't feel the need to change themselves."

