UConn Child Care Center partners with Shelton company for energy efficiency

As the University of Connecticut healthcare system works to achieve net zero carbon emissions, the Child Care Center has brought on a Shelton Company to save energy, Gov. Ned Lamont announced today.

UConn Health's Child Care Center in Farmington is partnering with Budderfly, an energy management company. During the 12-month pilot program, the company will install high-performance heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

“In addition to achieving our broader carbon reduction goals, the successful execution of this pilot will lead the way to the creation of new sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy jobs across the state while deepening our commitment to addressing the climate crisis," Lamont said. "One of the best parts about this pilot is that we’re able to launch it using technology developed by a company headquartered here in Connecticut.”

The project is funded by Connecticut Innovations, the government's venture capital organization.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state is aiming for net zero emissions and carbon-free electricity by 2040.