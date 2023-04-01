UConn Students, Fans Gather to Watch Men's Hoops Team Play in Final Four

The UConn men’s team won’t just be getting support from Husky fans in Houston, but also from students at UConn’s campus.

The school is hosting a watch party at Gampel Pavilion tonight. They did it for the women’s team last year and now they’re doing it for the men’s team.

Lots of students were spotted wearing Husky gear, showing off their school spirit.

Expect a crowd to be at Gampel where they’ll be showing the game on the jumbotron and have it be like it’s a regular home game.

For the men’s team, they’re trying to win their fifth championship, they’re first since 2014.

“The student section is always hyped. The chants and the traditions we have are really fun, so even though they’re not going to be playing in Gampel, I think the watch party will still be really cool just having everyone together,” UConn sophomore Kenzie Bowers said.

Tip off is scheduled for 8:49 tonight where the Huskies will try to make it to the national championship game.