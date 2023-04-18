UConn Waterbury Hosts W.I.S.H. Fest for Waterbury Public School Students

High school students from Waterbury Public Schools went to the Palace Theater on Tuesday for the Waterbury Innovation Sustainability and Health or W.I.S.H. Fest.

UConn Waterbury partnered with the city to host the event in an effort to “really show our Waterbury Public School students what Waterbury UConn has to offer, what the community has to offer and get them excited about college and higher education,” said Dr. Fumiko Hoeft, UConn’s Waterbury campus director.

Throughout the morning, students had the opportunity to listen to speakers focusing on emotional wellbeing. They heard from Dr. Richie Davidson, who was named one of Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World," and Dr. Adam Gazzaley, who was dubbed "America's Greatest Disruptor" by Newsweek.

Students also went to UConn’s campus for an interactive career expo focused on the healthcare field.

“There’s about 50 exhibits with various local businesses, our students, very hands on learning experiential demos. We have our first STEM van called Sam coming from the Storrs campus and it’s on display for the first time. We have Adam Gazzaley’s FDA approved video game on display. You can dissect brains, you can touch human brains,” said Hoeft.