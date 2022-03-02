USPS Offers Reward in Connection With Letter Carrier Robbery in West Haven

Postal service officials are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person accused of robbing a USPS letter carrier in West Haven.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they're offering up to $50,000 in connection with the incident that happened on Nov. 2, 2021 near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Derby Avenue.

Officials are looking for a man believed to be between 18 and 25 years old and six feet tall. The man allegedly has short hair with dark complexion and was seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, according to authorities.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for the above pictured vehicle, a white Hyundai, in connection with the incident. The car was seen in the area during the robbery, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact postal service officials at 877-876-2455. Callers should say "law enforcement" when prompted to speak, in reference to case 3565556. All information will be kept confidential, they said.