Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-95 south in New Haven

Serious injuries have been reported in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 south in New Haven on Wednesday and part of the highway remains closed.

Troopers were called to I-95 south in the Q Bridge around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

According to investigators, a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said there is also a car fire on the highway.

State police said serious injuries have been reported. The exact number of injuries and the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

I-95 south remains closed between exits 51 and 47. It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.

The state police accident reconstruction team has responded to the area.