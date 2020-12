Homwowners in parts of Vernon, South Windsor, and Ellington woke up to low or no water pressure on Sunday morning due to a water main break.

The break happened on Route 74 near Stop & Shop in Vernon, according to Connecticut Water.

Crews have isolated the water main break and pressure should gradually return to customers throughout the morning and early afternoon, the company said.

Some customers living near where the break happened may have no water service until the pipe can be repaired.