A water main break has closed both sides of West Main Street in Norwich on Monday morning.

Police said a water main break was reported near West Main Street, also known as Route 82, and Osgood Lane around midnight.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of West Main Street are closed to traffic. Drivers in the area should expect delays due to the detour.

Authorities believe the area will reopen between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.