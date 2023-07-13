Water main break in Vernon affects hundreds of homes

Officials in Vernon alerted the town on Thursday of a broken water main at the corner of South Frontage and Tunnel roads.
In a social media post, the town said Connecticut Water and DOT are working on repairs and road closures.
Tunnel Road is currently open, but drivers will not be able to turn onto South Frontage.
Vernon officials say about 600 Connecticut Water customers were without service on Thursday afternoon.
The town said it expects repairs to be made within the day.