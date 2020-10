Crews are anticipating detours and road closures following a water main break in Bridgeport Sunday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to the water main break at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the area of Railroad Avenue and Iranistan Avenue.

It is unknown what caused the water main break.