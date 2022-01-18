Windham

Water Main Issue Closes Windham Middle School, Early Childhood Center Tuesday

NBC 5

A problem with a water main has closed a school in Windham on Tuesday.

District officials said the problem with the water main cannot be repaired in time for school and Windham Middle School and Windham Early Childhood Center, which is housed at the middle school, are closed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Buses have already started to pick up some middle school students so district officials said they are working with the bus company to bring them back to their bus stops.

Parents who have not sent their middle school students to school yet are urged to keep them home.

Local

Marlborough 30 mins ago

Crews Responding to Fire in Marlborough

Windsor 3 hours ago

11 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Windsor

It's unclear when the problem with the water main will be fixed.

This article tagged under:

WindhamWindham Middle SchoolWindham Early Childhood Center
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us