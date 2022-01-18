Water Main Issue Closes Windham Middle School, Early Childhood Center Tuesday

A problem with a water main has closed a school in Windham on Tuesday.

District officials said the problem with the water main cannot be repaired in time for school and Windham Middle School and Windham Early Childhood Center, which is housed at the middle school, are closed.

Buses have already started to pick up some middle school students so district officials said they are working with the bus company to bring them back to their bus stops.

Parents who have not sent their middle school students to school yet are urged to keep them home.

It's unclear when the problem with the water main will be fixed.