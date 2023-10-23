Waterbury

Waterbury is looking to hire dozens of more police officers

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

The Waterbury Police Department is hoping to hire police officers - and you don't need experience to apply.

The department is looking to fill its rank with entry-level and certified officers. They currently have about 30 open positions, and they say it's mainly due to retirements.

Authorities said Waterbury is one of the highest-paid police departments in the state.

For more information on how to apply, click here. You can also email policecareers@wtbypd.org.

