Waterbury Police Seek Suspect Wanted on Murder Charge

Waterbury police are trying to find a suspect wanted on murder charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old.

Police said 24-year-old Jacob Morales is wanted for the shooting death of 27-year-old Luis Robert Vazquez. Vazquez was found with a gunshot wounds after a car crash on Walnut Avenue Wednesday. He died of his injuries.

Waterbury Police Department

Morales is facing charges of murder, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Police said Morales is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Waterbury Department at 203-574-6911 or 911.