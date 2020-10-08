Police ID Man Killed in Waterbury Shooting

A man was found dead after a shooting and car crash in Waterbury Wednesday night.

The Waterbury Police and EMS were called to Walnut Avenue at 6:42 p.m. for reports of gunshots with one victim hit.

According to police, they located a 27-year-old male victim in the driver’s seat of a 2020 KIA Optima that was involved in a motor vehicle accident. He has been identified as Luis Robert Vazquez of Waterbury.

"The car had both airbags deployed and extensive front end damage from hitting a fire hydrate and a parked unoccupied vehicle in the area of 44 Walnut Avenue," said investigators. Police say evidence of damage from gunshots to the KIA Optima was found.

Police said Vazquez had a gunshot wound to the torso and other injuries to the head. Detectives went on to say a paramedic confirmed Vazquez was deceased on scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death as a homicide.

The Detectives, the Accident Reconstruction Unit of Traffic Services, and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This investigation is ongoing.