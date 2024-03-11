Groton

Waterford man killed in crash on I-95 in Groton

NBC Connecticut

A 27-year-old Waterford man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 in Groton Sunday morning.

State police said a driver called them just after 7:30 a.m. and said a pickup was in the center median of I-95 North, near exit 89.

Troopers who responded found the truck had struck a tree around 50 feet off the road.

The driver, 27-year-old John Longinidis, of Waterford, was unresponsive in the driver’s seat and he died at the scene at 8:03 a.m., according to state police.

No one else was in the pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Brett at 860-848-6500, extension 5.

