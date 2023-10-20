Hampton

Wauregan man killed in motorcycle crash in Hampton

A 65-year-old Wauregan man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hampton on Thursday, according to state police.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, James Harvey was driving a Honda PC800 on Route 6, heading east, and state police said he collided with a Nissan Versa that was trying to turn onto Route 6 West from an autobody shop.

Harvey was taken to Windham Hospital and died around an hour after the crash, according to state police.

The other driver declined medical treatment.

State police are investigating the crash.

