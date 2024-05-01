Archbishop of Hartford Leonard Blair retires

The archbishop of Hartford, Archbishop Leonard Blair, has retired and the Most Reverend Christopher Coyne has now assumed the office.

The Archdiocese of Hartford said Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Blair in Rome around noon.

Archbishop Blair served in his role since December 2013 and is retiring at the age of 75 in keeping with church law, the Archdiocese of Hartford previously said.

Pope Francis appointed Most Reverend Coyne to be the next archbishop of Hartford last June.

Hartford's coadjutor archbishop of the Hartford Diocese, Christopher Coyne, talks about some challenges that are facing the church today.

Archbishop Coyne has now assumed the office as the sixth archbishop and is the 14th Bishop of Hartford.

Archbishop Coyne will outline his vision for the Archdiocese and will talk about his goals and projects at a press conference on Wednesday morning. You can watch it live here at 10 a.m.