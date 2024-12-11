Willimantic

Well-known pizza spot in Willimantic closes its doors after 30 years

Pleasant Pizza in Willimantic announced that they're closing their doors after nearly 30 years in business.

The well-known pizza spot, located on Pleasant Street, posted on Facebook saying Tuesday is their last day open.

The restaurant said they are closing because of rising costs and health issues.

"We will all be moving on, but we want to thank you all for being loyal customers through this trying year and thank you all for your support," they said.

Pleasant Pizza is a family-owned and operated business. They've been open since 1994.

