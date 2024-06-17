West Hartford runner among top finishers in Mount Washington race

A Colorado runner has won a race to the summit of New England’s tallest peak for a record-setting eighth time and a Connecticut man came in third.

Joseph Gray, 40, of Colorado Springs, won the Mount Washington Road Race in New Hampshire on Saturday in a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 21 seconds. He was followed by Remi Leroux, 27 of Waterloo, Quebec, and Eric Blake, 45, of West Hartford, Connecticut.

Kayla Lampe, 31, of Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, finished with a time of 1 hour, 15 minutes and 9 seconds to win the women's division, followed by Laura Manninen, 51, of Kuitula, Florida, and Amber Ferreira, of Concord, New Hampshire, who won last year.

The race had clear, beautiful conditions at the base for the first time in years, spokesperson Randy Zucco said. With a 6,288-foot summit, Mount Washington is synonymous with challenging weather.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Even with the clear conditions, runners sustained winds near 50 mph and wind chill values at the summit around or even below freezing, Zucco said.