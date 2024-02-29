Rhode Island

Whale in poor condition after being stranded in RI pond

The whale appears to be emaciated and came in during the last high tide, rescuers told WJAR

By Anthony Vega

A whale was stranded in a pond in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The whale was reported stranded at about 7 a.m. in Potter Pond, Sarah Callan, manager of the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program, told WJAR.

She said the animal is alive and is believed to be a juvenile fin whale.

Rescuers told WJAR the water is shallow where the whale is and are waiting for high tide to see if it can rescue itself.

The whale is believed to be emaciated and came in during the last high tide, rescuers said.

While the whale isn't injured, it's in poor condition, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management told WJAR.

The public was asked to stay away from the whale.

