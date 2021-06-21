What to Know About the 2021 Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship is kicking off this week and a limited number of fans will be able to return to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Wednesday after the course was nearly empty last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were allowed in 2020.

This year, there is a limit of 10,000 people a day, which is fewer than would be allowed under normal conditions. There will also be more volunteers this year.

The Hartford HealthCare Tournament Players Pro-Am happens today.

Then there will be the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am and tournament play gets underway Thursday.

Travelers Championship Player Field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Alex Beach

Daniel Berger

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Brian Keiser

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Sean O’Hair

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

CT Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Ted Potter, Jr.

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

What to Know If You Go

Some tickets are still available, according to the Travelers Championship website. All tickets are digital, and none will be sold at the gate, so you will need to get them in advance. Sunday grounds tickets are sold out. Learn more here.

Health and safety protocols are in place, including more open venues and spaced-out seating and guidance that unvaccinated people should wear masks. Learn more here.

The tournament will not be providing a “bag check” area this year. All bags brought on-site must conform to the PGA TOUR’s bag policy and will be searched upon entering. Learn more here.

Mobile device policy: Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used. Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week. Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use. No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage). Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week. Phone calls are allowed only near concession areas. Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media. All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed. Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.



How to Get to TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands is located at 674 Main St. in Cromwell.

Get directions here.