What to Know About the 2021 Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship is kicking off this week and a limited number of fans will be able to return to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Wednesday after the course was nearly empty last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were allowed in 2020.
This year, there is a limit of 10,000 people a day, which is fewer than would be allowed under normal conditions. There will also be more volunteers this year.
The Hartford HealthCare Tournament Players Pro-Am happens today.
Then there will be the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am and tournament play gets underway Thursday.
Travelers Championship Player Field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Alex Beach
- Daniel Berger
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Brian Keiser
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O’Hair
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- CT Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
What to Know If You Go
- Some tickets are still available, according to the Travelers Championship website. All tickets are digital, and none will be sold at the gate, so you will need to get them in advance. Sunday grounds tickets are sold out. Learn more here.
- Health and safety protocols are in place, including more open venues and spaced-out seating and guidance that unvaccinated people should wear masks. Learn more here.
- The tournament will not be providing a “bag check” area this year. All bags brought on-site must conform to the PGA TOUR’s bag policy and will be searched upon entering. Learn more here.
- Mobile device policy:
- Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.
- Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.
- Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.
- No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).
- Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week.
- Phone calls are allowed only near concession areas.
- Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.
- All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed.
- Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.
How to Get to TPC River Highlands
TPC River Highlands is located at 674 Main St. in Cromwell.