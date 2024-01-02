Wilton

Wilton man accused of brutally killing uncle's dog

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Wilton police have arrested a man who is accused of brutally killing his uncle’s dog and hiding the pet’s body.

The investigation started on Aug. 22 when police learned that a 23-year-old Wilton man might have been responsible for killing his uncle’s 3-year-old German shepherd, Paco, police said.

They said they found that the dog had been brutally killed and hidden in a wooded area near the residence.

The nephew claimed the dog attacked him and he decided to put the animal down, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man was charged with the malicious wounding/killing of an animal in the first degree and he is due in court on Jan. 31, according to online court records.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wilton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us