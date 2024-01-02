Wilton man accused of brutally killing uncle's dog

Wilton police have arrested a man who is accused of brutally killing his uncle’s dog and hiding the pet’s body.

The investigation started on Aug. 22 when police learned that a 23-year-old Wilton man might have been responsible for killing his uncle’s 3-year-old German shepherd, Paco, police said.

They said they found that the dog had been brutally killed and hidden in a wooded area near the residence.

The nephew claimed the dog attacked him and he decided to put the animal down, according to police.

The man was charged with the malicious wounding/killing of an animal in the first degree and he is due in court on Jan. 31, according to online court records.