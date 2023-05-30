Woman Arrested for Stealing Thousands in CT Check Fraud Scheme: Police

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested on several charges for check fraud committed in several Connecticut towns, according to police.

Southington Police said a woman in her 20s forged a check from a stolen checkbook and used a stolen driver's license as her identification to steal nearly $2,500 from the victim. The incident happened on Jan. 24 at TD Bank on Queen Street, authorities said.

Police said similar frauds happened in other towns such as Wilton, where the woman allegedly stole a checkbook and used it to cash $20,000 in different towns across the state.

Similar incidents have also happened in Norwalk, Westport, New Canaan, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Terryville, Newtown, Newington, Bethel, Cromwell, Manchester and West Hartford, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was arrested on an extraditable warrant and she faces charges including criminal impersonation, identity theft, forgery, larceny and more.

Officers learned that the woman was in the custody of the Shelby County Alabama Sheriff's Office. She was transported back to Connecticut and remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Police said they anticipate additional charges.