Woman Arrested in Connection to Theft of Over $100K From East Lyme Schools

A woman has been arrested for her role in the theft of over $100,000 from the East Lyme school district.

East Lyme Police said 28-year-old Heidi Cecilio, of Bronx, New York, was taken into custody for her role in the theft.

Authorities said they initiated a criminal investigation in mid-May after receiving a complaint from the Town of East Lyme finance director. It was reported that multiple fraudulent checks that amounted to a total of $104,510 were written against a public schools account, according to officials.

The checks were allegedly cashed in the Bronx and in Moreno Valley, California. Police said the checks were created using the school district's bank information rather than actual Town of East Lyme checks.

Multiple arrest warrants were obtained during the investigation. Cecilio is one of several arrests expected.

She was arrested by the New York Police Department of Dec. 19 and on Tuesday, East Lyme officers brought her back to Connecticut.

Police said Cecilio is being held on a $10,000 bond and faces first-degree larceny charges. The investigation remains ongoing.