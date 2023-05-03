Woman Dies After Hit-and-Run in West Haven

A woman has died after a hit-and-run in West Haven over the weekend.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck in front of 354 Saw Mill Road on Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle that was involved fled the scene.

According to police, the woman was transported to an area hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The West Haven Police Department Major Accident Squad responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Haven Police Department Traffic Division.