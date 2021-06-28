Woman Found Unresponsive at Gay City State Park in Hebron Transported to Hospital

A woman who was found unresponsive at Gay City State Park in Hebron was transported to the hospital on Monday morning.

DEEP Environmental Police, Hebron Fire Department and Colchester Police were called to Gay City State Park after getting a report of an injured woman.

When crews arrived, firefighters said they found a 39-year-old woman unresponsive, but breathing.

LifeStar transported the woman from the park to Hartford Hospital, officials said.

At this point, it's unknown if the woman fell or if she suffered a medical incident, according to investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.