Woman Injured in Hartford Shooting

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Huntington Street around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman in her 30s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment, authorities added.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.