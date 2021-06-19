Hartford

Woman Injured in Hartford Shooting

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Huntington Street around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a ShotSpotter activation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman in her 30s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Local

mohegan sun 13 mins ago

Connecticut Casinos Sue Insurer Over COVID-19 Losses

prison phone calls 27 mins ago

Connecticut is 1st State to Make All Prison Phone Calls Free

She was transported to the hospital for treatment, authorities added.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us