Woman Seriously Injured After Shooting in Hamden

A woman is suffering from serious injuries after police said she was shot several times in Hamden Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw a car parked in the middle of Oberlin Road with a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver, a 20 year-old Hamden resident, was shot multiple times in the upper torso, said police. She was immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to investigators, the victim was being followed by a dark-colored vehicle while she and her friend were traveling westbound on Woodin Street.

"The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and then attempted to “run them off of the road,” said Captain Smith. "The victim immediately stopped her vehicle, at which time an individual inside of the second vehicle fired numerous times."

The suspect fled westbound on Woodin Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Sean Dolan at (203) 230-4065