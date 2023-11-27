old lyme

Woman with Alzheimer's reported missing from Old Lyme

Old Saybrook Fire Department

A 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer's has been reported missing from Old Lyme on Monday morning.

Kathleen Murphy left her home on Rowland Road in Old Lyme on foot between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday, according to Old Saybrook Fire Department.

She was last seen wearing a black turtleneck, black leggings and blue socks.

Murphy is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and has a skinny build.

Fire officials said Murphy has Alzheimer's and a recent history of strokes.

Anyone who sees Murphy should call 911.

