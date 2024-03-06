EAST HARTFORD

Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-84 in East Hartford

CT DOT

A person is injured after a reported wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Wednesday night.

State police said they responded to the area of I-84 at exit 55 for reports of an accident involving a wrong-way driver.

Minor injuries are being reported, troopers said. The I-84 ramp to Route 2 East was closed, but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDtraffic alert
