Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-84 in East Hartford

A person is injured after a reported wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Wednesday night.

State police said they responded to the area of I-84 at exit 55 for reports of an accident involving a wrong-way driver.

Minor injuries are being reported, troopers said. The I-84 ramp to Route 2 East was closed, but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

