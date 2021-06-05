Yale School of Medicine Issues Statement on Controversial Guest Speaker

The Yale School of Medicine is speaking out after hosting what some consider to be a controversial guest speaker.

An unnamed speaker, who university officials said is not affiliated with Yale, gave a Child Study Center Grand Rounds talk on April 6. The event was titled "The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind."

Several faculty members expressed their concerns to university officials about the content of the talk.

As a result of these concerns, university officials said they reviewed a recording of the talk and found the tone and content to be "antithetical to the values of the school."

Officials said they ultimately decided to post the video of the talk with access limited to those who could have attended the talk - members of the Yale community.

The Yale School of Medicine added a disclaimer to the video, which reads: “This video contains profanity and imagery of violence. Yale School of Medicine expects the members of our community to speak respectfully to one another and to avoid the use of profanity as a matter of professionalism and acknowledgment of our common humanity. Yale School of Medicine does not condone imagery of violence or racism against any group.”

Grand Rounds is described as a weekly forum for Yale Child Study Center faculty, staff and affiliates to come together and learn about all aspects relevant to the mental health of children, adolescents and their families and communities, according to their website.