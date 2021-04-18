Your Guide to CT Fairs & Festivals: See When and Where They're Taking Place This Year

Following a year of many closures and cancellations due to the pandemic, several Connecticut fairs and festivals are planning to make a comeback.

As the state sees rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, families will get the chance to get out in the nice weather and enjoy time with friends and family.

All fairs will require event-goers to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols including the use of masks and social distancing.

Below is a list of events that are taking place this year.

The above information is provided by ctagfairs.org and is subject to change. As dates get closer, check the attached websites or Facebook pages to ensure fairs have not been canceled or postponed.