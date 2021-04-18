Your Guide to CT Fairs & Festivals: See When and Where They're Taking Place This Year

Following a year of many closures and cancellations due to the pandemic, several Connecticut fairs and festivals are planning to make a comeback.
As the state sees rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, families will get the chance to get out in the nice weather and enjoy time with friends and family.
All fairs will require event-goers to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols including the use of masks and social distancing.
Below is a list of events that are taking place this year.
- May 22-23: Hebron Harvest Fair drive-thru event, 347 Gilead Street
- July 8-11: North Stonington Agriculture Fair, 21 Wyassup Road
- August 6-8: Lebanon Country Fair, 122 Mack Road
- August 20-22: Bridgewater Country Fair, 100 Main Street South
- August 20-22: Wolcott Country Fair, 245 Wolcott Road
- August 26-29: Brooklyn Fair, 15 Fairgrounds Road
- August 27-29: Chester Fair, 11 Kirtland Terrace
- August 27-29: Terryville Lions Country Fair, 171 Townhill Road
- September 3-6: Haddam Neck Fair, 26 Quarry Hill Road
- September 3-6: Woodstock Fair, 281 Route 169
- September 4-6: Goshen Fair, 116 Old Middle Street
- September 9-12: North Haven Fair, 290 Washington Avenue
- September 9-12: Hebron Harvest Fair, 347 Gilead Street
- September 9-12: Wapping Fair, 75 Brookfield Street, South Windsor
- September 10-12: Bethlehem Fair, 384 Main Street North
- September 16-19: Four Town Fair, 56 Egypt Road, Somers
- September 17-19: Guilford Fair, The Guilford Fair & Fairgrounds, Stone House Lane and Lovers Lane
- September 17-19: Berlin Fair, 430 Beckley Road, East Berlin
- September 18-19: Orange County Fair, Orange Center Road
- September 23-26: Durham Fair, 68 Main Street
- October 1-3: Portland Agricultural Fair, Route 17A
- October 1-3: Harwinton Fair, 150 Locust Road
The above information is provided by ctagfairs.org and is subject to change. As dates get closer, check the attached websites or Facebook pages to ensure fairs have not been canceled or postponed.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.