connecticut fairs

Your Guide to CT Fairs & Festivals: See When and Where They're Taking Place This Year

Following a year of many closures and cancellations due to the pandemic, several Connecticut fairs and festivals are planning to make a comeback.

As the state sees rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, families will get the chance to get out in the nice weather and enjoy time with friends and family.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All fairs will require event-goers to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols including the use of masks and social distancing.

Below is a list of events that are taking place this year.

The above information is provided by ctagfairs.org and is subject to change. As dates get closer, check the attached websites or Facebook pages to ensure fairs have not been canceled or postponed.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

John Stamos Apr 16

How John Stamos, Not a Sports Fan, Learned to Play a Coach

Derek Chauvin Apr 16

What's Next in the Derek Chauvin Trial?

autism Apr 16

How One Woman Is Helping Autistic Designers Find Their Path in the Fashion Industry

This article tagged under:

connecticut fairscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus Outbreakfairs
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us