Youth Shot With BB Gun Before Getting His Bike Stolen in Plainfield

A youth is injured after being shot with a BB gun in Plainfield on Friday, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m., several crews responded to the area of South Walnut Street in the Wauregan section after getting a report that a youth had been shot with a BB gun.

According to officials, the youth was riding his bicycle when a white or grey truck drove toward him with three people inside.

One individual allegedly shot the youth in the arm twice. He then got off his bike and went into the woods for cover.

Another person stole the bicycle, put it into the truck's bed and fled, according to police.

The youth said all individuals in the truck were wearing face coverings.

This case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.