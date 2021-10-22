holidays

Yum! Pumpkin Bread Listed As Connecticut's Favorite Treat

By Caroline LeCour

Pumpkin bread is Connecticut’s favorite pumpkin treat, according to Instagram data.

In honor of Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26, data based on mentions of pumpkin treats over the month of October on Instagram revealed each state's favorite treat.

According to the data, the leading favorite treat is pumpkin bread with 13 states preferring it, with Vermont being the only other northeast state listed.

In second place, pumpkin pancakes, cookies and pie tied. Northeastern states that preferred pumpkin pancakes include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

While no northeastern states were listed to enjoy pumpkin pie, Maine signaled it enjoyed pumpkin cookies.

Pumpkin spice lattes were the pumpkin treat of choice for New York.

Here's the most favorite pumpkin treat for each state:

Instagram

