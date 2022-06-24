east new york

11-Year-Old Boy on Bike Critically Hurt After Hit by Ice Cream Truck in Brooklyn: Cops

Caution tape
Getty Images (File)

An 11-year-old boy was critically injured after getting struck by an ice cream truck while riding his bicycle in Brooklyn, police said.

The boy was riding his bike around 6:45 p.m. Friday on Hendrix Street near Sutter Avenue in East New York, according to police. That's when the 58-year-old driver of the ice cream truck struck the child in the road.

City investigators say the truck knocked the kid down and dragged him and the bike "a short distance."

EMS took the boy to Brookdale Hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene, and was taken into custody as he was driving with a suspended license, police said. He faces charges of driving without a license and failing to yield.

