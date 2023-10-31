RI man charged after police say he accidentally shot 4-year-old son in head

A Rhode Island man has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot his 4-year-old son in the head Tuesday at their Cranston home.

Authorities responded to 911 calls around 10:15 a.m. reporting that a child had been shot at a residence on Queen Street.

Police say the boy was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

When police arrived at the home, they say the boy was being held by his father, 33-year-old Michael Jones.

After an investigation, police determined Jones accidentally fired a handgun. Authorities say a single bullet went through a wall, hitting his son in the head.

Jones is facing charges of felony assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and firing in a compact area. He is considered prohibited after being convicted of a prior felony assault charge, having been handed a two-year suspended sentence and probation last June.

Authorities said Jones would be arraigned at the Cranston Police Headquarters, but did not say when. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.