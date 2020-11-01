Hundreds of Halloween Partygoers Busted at Illicit NYC Warehouse Gathering

Hundreds of people ignored city and state coronavirus mass gathering laws to party over Halloween weekend, the latest attracted more than 550 people to a warehouse in the Bronx, officials said.

New York City Deputy Sheriffs busted another party around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a warehouse on Seabury Avenue.

Officials surveilled the scene upon arrival and watched more than 100 people enter the party dressed in costume. By the time deputies entered and broke up the party, they observed an estimated 557 people gathered inside.

Partygoers inside were found without masks and failed to social distance.

There was no liquor license issued to the warehouse party, which hosted a bar as well as a food truck and multiple DJs, according to officials.

11/01/20 @ 0130HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal party @ warehouse 1420 Seabury Ave/1445 Commerce Ave, Bronx: 557+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, 21 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/PbHnfkDGNE — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 1, 2020

Twenty people were arrested by the NYC Sheriff's Office and issued criminal court appearance tickets and civil summonses for violating city and state orders than ban nonessential mass gatherings.

The company addressed to the warehouse as well as five individuals were fined $15,000, while the other 15 were hit with $1,000 fines, Sheriff Fucito said.

The Bronx party bust comes 24 hours after deputies found another Halloween party held in Brooklyn with almost 400 people in attendance.

10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio emphatically called for a doubling down on the mitigation efforts in New York City as he expressed mounting concern over the recent growth of its seven-day rolling positivity average, which he calls the "most objective" measure of standing.

The city reported 3,604 new coronavirus cases last week, marking a 12.6 percent since the week prior.

